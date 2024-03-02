A man has been handed a prison sentence after he set fire to a shop in Folkestone, following an altercation sparked by an attempted theft.

Shaun Brocklehurst, aged 42, found himself embroiled in a disturbing sequence of events on Sunday, August 13, 2023, when he attempted to pilfer alcohol from a grocery store situated on Cheriton High Street. Foiled in his theft attempt, an altercation ensued, during which Brocklehurst resorted to physical violence against another individual before vacating the premises.

Approximately thirty minutes later, Brocklehurst returned armed with a small fuel canister. With reckless abandon, he proceeded to douse the front of the shop with a flammable liquid before igniting it, resulting in a dangerous conflagration. Subsequently, Brocklehurst fled the scene.

Prompt intervention by a vigilant member of the public ensured that the fire was swiftly extinguished, averting any potential injuries.

Following an extensive investigation conducted by East Kent CID, Brocklehurst, a resident of Phillip Road, Folkestone, was apprehended and subsequently charged with attempted robbery and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. On February 28, 2024, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court.

Expressing his satisfaction with the outcome, Detective Sergeant Joshua Wratten of East Kent CID emphasized the egregious nature of Brocklehurst’s actions, which endangered public safety and exhibited a blatant disregard for the potential consequences. He underscored the fortunate absence of injuries resulting from Brocklehurst’s reckless behavior and reiterated the community’s steadfast stance against such criminal conduct.