Man Sentenced to Prison for Targeting Elderly Victims in Crosby Burglaries

Michael Delaney, a 37-year-old resident of Oil Street, Vauxhall, has been handed a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence following his involvement in a series of burglaries that targeted elderly individuals in Crosby. The verdict was delivered yesterday, August 30, at the Liverpool Crown Court.

Delaney’s crimes date back to March 4, 2023, when he unlawfully entered the residence of an elderly man in Crosby. Inside the house, he trailed his victim while falsely claiming to have performed gutter cleaning work earlier. He demanded payment for his fabricated services, coercing the elderly man.

During the incident, Delaney tampered with the home’s CCTV cameras, deliberately attempting to evade surveillance. However, when his demand for payment was not met, he left the property without further confrontation.

This was not the first instance of such reprehensible behavior by Delaney. In another incident that transpired in March, he targeted another elderly individual in Crosby. He demanded a sum of £650 under the pretence of having cleaned the gutters at the victim’s address. This time, the victim promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to Delaney’s eventual arrest.

Detective Inspector James Halpin expressed his strong condemnation of Delaney’s actions, stating, “Delaney preyed on vulnerable elderly victims who had every right to feel safe and protected in their own homes.” He emphasised the seriousness with which Merseyside Police views such crimes and the importance of ensuring the safety and security of residents.

The court’s decision to sentence Delaney to three and a half years in prison underscores the gravity of his offences. It serves as a reminder that crimes against vulnerable members of the community will not be tolerated, and that the justice system is committed to protecting those who are most susceptible to exploitation.

Detective Inspector Halpin concluded by highlighting the thoughtlessness and callousness of Delaney’s actions, expressing hope that the imposed sentence would encourage him to reflect on the consequences of his actions and the potential harm inflicted upon his victims.