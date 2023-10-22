Man Seriously Assaulted in Bristol: CCTV Images Released in Ongoing Investigation

A man was seriously assaulted in Bristol yesterday (Saturday 21 October), prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities. The incident occurred at approximately 4.10pm when members of the public alerted the police after the victim was attacked and the offenders fled the scene. Paramedics swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

In an effort to identify the culprits, officers conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area, with assistance from the National Police Air Service. Regrettably, the offenders remain at large despite reports of them leaving the scene in the direction of Ship Lane.

In an attempt to gather more information, local authorities have released images of two men who are believed to be connected to the incident. Descriptions of the individuals are as follows:

Male 1 : Late-teens or early-20s, of mixed heritage, and seen wearing a dark jacket, grey jogging bottoms, a face covering, long-sleeved black jacket, gloves, and light grey tracksuit bottoms. Additionally, he was carrying a dark rucksack with red flashes.

Male 2 : Late-teens or early-20s, white, taller than Male 1, clean-shaven, and of average build. He was observed wearing a long-sleeved black jacket with the hood up and light grey tracksuit bottoms.

Local officers have been conducting high-visibility patrols in the area to engage with the public, gather more information, and provide reassurance to the community.

Detective Inspector Will Thorpe expressed concern over the severity of the attack, stating, “The victim sustained two wounds to their back during this vicious attack, which has landed him in the hospital. While his injuries are serious, we are grateful that they are not considered life-threatening.”

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or possesses CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to come forward and assist with the investigation. Detective Inspector Thorpe emphasised the significance of public cooperation, saying, “If you can help us, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223257705. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit their website.