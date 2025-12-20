Man Seriously Injured in Brighton E-Scooter Crash

A 34-year-old man is fighting for his life after a nasty collision involving an electric scooter in Brighton.

Emergency Rush to Davey Drive

Emergency services rushed to Davey Drive at around 3pm on Friday, 20 December, following reports of a crash involving an e-scooter rider. The victim was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital, where he remains under critical care.

Police Launch Full Investigation

Sussex Police have opened a probe to uncover exactly what happened. Officers are canvassing houses nearby, hunting for clues and witnesses.

Appeal for Witnesses

The force is urgently asking anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage to come forward. If you have any information, email [email protected] quoting serial 790 of 20/12, Operation Gateway.