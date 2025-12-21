Man Seriously Injured in Van Crash Near Tesco on Leybourne Way, Larkfield

A man has been rushed to hospital after a serious collision involving a van and a pedestrian near Tesco in Leybourne Way, Larkfield.

Crash Scene and Emergency Response

Police were called to the scene at 8:15am. Ambulance crews soon arrived, treating the injured man who sustained serious injuries before transporting him to hospital. A Kent Police spokesperson confirmed the van driver stopped immediately after the crash.

Road Closures and Traffic Chaos

Kent County Council Highways has confirmed the road closure stretches from the A228 Castle Way junction to New Hythe Lane and Bellingham Way.

The Tesco supermarket remains open, but motorists can only exit by turning right towards the M20 motorway.

Queues are building, and drivers are warned to expect delays as emergency services manage the incident.