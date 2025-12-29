Watch Live

Man Shot Dead by Police in Thetford After Crash and Gun Sighting

  • Updated: 05:56
  • , 30 December 2025
Norfolk Constabulary is probing a grim incident in Thetford where a man was shot by officers following a car crash. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a formal investigation, as is standard in such serious cases.

Police and IOPC Open Probe into Fatal Shooting

Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall said: “This is a very serious matter. Sadly, someone has lost their life. I understand the public wants answers.” He added that the force is fully cooperating with the IOPC, handing over bodycam footage, 999 calls, and drone material for a transparent investigation.

What Happened? The Timeline

  • At 8.25pm on Sunday (28 Dec 2025), police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash near the cemetery gates on London Road, Thetford.
  • Witnesses spotted a man leaving the scene carrying what was described as a handgun.
  • One vehicle, a Mercedes van, was badly damaged and empty; a Honda Jazz had side damage and the driver suffered minor injuries but refused hospital treatment.
  • The man with the gun was seen heading towards Sainsbury’s, then walking northbound along the A11 near Brandon Road roundabout.
  • Armed officers confronted the man on the southbound carriageway and shot him from close range.
  • Despite emergency attempts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been notified.

Road Closures and Aftermath

The A11 was shut in both directions, reopening northbound by 2.30pm on Monday (29 Dec), but one lane southbound remains closed indefinitely while investigations and cleanup continue.

Man Shot Dead by Police in Thetford After Crash and Gun Sighting
