Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station

Knife attack at Willesden Junction leaves man injured
A man was slashed with a knife during a violent fight at London Overground’s Willesden Junction yesterday afternoon.
Man Hurt but Injuries Not Life-Threatening
The victim was found with knife wounds after police and paramedics rushed to the scene around 7:48pm on January 13.
Thankfully, his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
British Transport Police Launch Investigation
Officers were called following reports of a clash between two men involving a knife inside the station.
“Officers were called to Willesden Junction following reports of a fight involving a knife. Paramedics attended, and a man was found with injuries that were not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening,” a British Transport Police spokesperson said.
The force is now probing the circumstances behind the alarming incident. No arrests have been confirmed yet.