Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station

Knife attack at Willesden Junction leaves man injured

A man was slashed with a knife during a violent fight at London Overground’s Willesden Junction yesterday afternoon.

Man Hurt but Injuries Not Life-Threatening

The victim was found with knife wounds after police and paramedics rushed to the scene around 7:48pm on January 13.

Thankfully, his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

British Transport Police Launch Investigation

Officers were called following reports of a clash between two men involving a knife inside the station.

“Officers were called to Willesden Junction following reports of a fight involving a knife. Paramedics attended, and a man was found with injuries that were not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening,” a British Transport Police spokesperson said.

The force is now probing the circumstances behind the alarming incident. No arrests have been confirmed yet.