Manhunt After Rape in Hove

Suffolk Police launch urgent probe following a reported rape at a Hove home. Cops hunt a man spotted near the scene, desperate for any tip-offs.

Incident Details

The attack is said to have occurred around 9.40pm on December 11 at a property on Queens Place. Police believe the man was seen talking to the victim outside before walking off about ten minutes later.

Suspect Description

Brown or black hair

Bearded

Dark cap and jacket with an emblem on the arm

Blue jeans with faded thighs

White top featuring a central motif

Carrying a white plastic shopping bag

Appeal for Information

Detectives urge anyone in the Queens Place area that night, or who recognises the man, to get in touch. The victim is receiving specialist support during the ongoing investigation.

Contact Sussex Police quoting reference 1209 of 12/12 if you have any information.