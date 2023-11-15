Man sought for attack in Verwood

Dorset Police in Verwood are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an assault that took place at the Morrisons supermarket on Chiltern Drive. The incident occurred at approximately 20.50 on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

According to reports, a member of the shop staff intervened in an altercation between a group of individuals and another customer. In response, one individual from the group proceeded to assault the staff member, resulting in minor injuries. The group then fled the scene with stolen items, causing damage to the premises’ windows as they made their escape.

Police Community Support Investigator Kate Hann, from Dorset Police, condemned the behaviour exhibited during the incident, emphasising its complete unacceptability. Authorities are fully committed to supporting the victim and apprehending those responsible for the assault.

CCTV images of the suspect involved in the alleged assault have been obtained by the police. Investigators are urging anyone who recognises the individual or witnessed the incident to come forward with any information.

Individuals with information pertinent to the case are requested to contact Dorset Police at http://www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230159784. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling the freephone number 0800 555 111, through the independent charity Crimestoppers.