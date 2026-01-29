West Midlands Police are hunting a gang after a man was knifed in the leg just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Knife Attack at 1.30am on Barford Street

At around 1.30am on January 1, a group of suspects targeted a man on Barford Street, stabbing him in one leg. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, while the attackers fled the scene.

Police Seek Witnesses and Suspects

Officers are desperate for any information that could crack the case. They want to identify a number of men who might have crucial details.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time can call 101 quoting crime number 20/100242/26,” urged West Midlands Police.

Don’t stay silent – help stop the violence in Birmingham’s streets.