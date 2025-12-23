Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe

Chaos broke out in High Wycombe as police rushed to the scene of a stabbing at the Swan Car Park in the Eden Shopping Centre.
Serious Injury Reported
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed a man suffered a serious abdominal injury and was taken to hospital. Officers described the investigation as fast-paced and said they were supporting the victim.
“Officers are responding to reports of a man being stabbed at the Swan Car Park in High Wycombe. A man has sustained a serious injury to his abdomen and has been taken to hospital. Officers are responding to a fast paced investigation and supporting the victim.”
Police Cordons and Road Closures
- Large police presence in the town centre to reassure the public and collect evidence
- Octagon section of Eden Shopping Centre remains closed and cordoned off
- Other parts of Eden Shopping Centre stay open
- Police have set up a cordon at the rear of the Wycombe Swan car park
- White Hart Street and St Mary’s Street were temporarily closed but have now reopened
- Wycombe Swan Theatre and car park remain open
No arrests have been made yet, and police continue their investigation in the busy town centre.