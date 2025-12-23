Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe

Chaos broke out in High Wycombe as police rushed to the scene of a stabbing at the Swan Car Park in the Eden Shopping Centre.

Serious Injury Reported

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed a man suffered a serious abdominal injury and was taken to hospital. Officers described the investigation as fast-paced and said they were supporting the victim.

“Officers are responding to reports of a man being stabbed at the Swan Car Park in High Wycombe. A man has sustained a serious injury to his abdomen and has been taken to hospital. Officers are responding to a fast paced investigation and supporting the victim.”

Police Cordons and Road Closures

Large police presence in the town centre to reassure the public and collect evidence

Octagon section of Eden Shopping Centre remains closed and cordoned off

Other parts of Eden Shopping Centre stay open

Police have set up a cordon at the rear of the Wycombe Swan car park

White Hart Street and St Mary’s Street were temporarily closed but have now reopened

Wycombe Swan Theatre and car park remain open

No arrests have been made yet, and police continue their investigation in the busy town centre.