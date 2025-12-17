Watch Live

STAB HORROR ON THE UNDERGROUND Man Stabbed in Head and Arrested After Knife Fight at Northern Line Station

  Updated: 14:09
  17 December 2025
A violent knife fight at Colliers Wood Underground station ended with a man stabbed in the head – who was then arrested on the spot.

Chaos at Colliers Wood Station

Police rushed to Colliers Wood station just after 10.30am on December 17 following reports of a brawl involving three young men armed with knives.

Paramedics treated a man in his 20s for a head wound before rushing him to hospital. Despite his injuries, police say the stabbing is not life-threatening or life-changing.

Shockingly, the stabbed man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.

Eyewitness Account: ‘Brutal Fight’

“The knife fell onto the track which the police collected. Two men ran off,” said an eyewitness.

“People were really shook up. It was brutal, absolutely brutal.”

Tube Delays and Police Investigation

The stabbing sparked severe delays on the Northern line, later easing to minor disruptions. Although train services have resumed, Colliers Wood station remains closed as police investigate the attack.

Official Statement and Appeal

A British Transport Police spokesperson said:

“Officers responded to reports of a fight involving knives between three young men at Colliers Wood Underground station at 10.30am today (17 December). A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

Investigations are ongoing. Police urge anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 211 of 17 December.

