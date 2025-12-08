Man Stabbed in Southampton's East Park Sparks Police Hunt

A violent stabbing in Southampton’s East Park has left a man injured and police scrambling to find the culprits.

Emergency Rush to East Park

Just before 4.15pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to East Park after reports of a serious assault. A 33-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the back of his leg and a broken leg. He was rushed to hospital where medics confirmed his injuries are not life-threatening.

Massive Response and Ongoing Investigation

Eyewitnesses reported a huge emergency presence at the scene – around six ambulances and several police cars lined London Road. A police cordon was set up but has since been reduced in size. Officers remain on site as they investigate the incident.

Police Statement and Community Reassurance

“We were called just before 4.15pm to a report of a 33-year-old man who had suffered stab injuries to the rear of his leg. While no arrests have been made yet, we’re working to trace those involved. We do not believe this to be a wider threat to the community and are treating this as an isolated incident. Patrols will continue in and around the park over the coming days,” said a Hampshire police spokesperson.

Residents in the area are urged to stay vigilant and report any information to the police. Officers have assured the public that they are actively pursuing those responsible.

Cordon Remains in Place as Hunt Continues

The investigation is still in its early stages, with police piecing together how and why the stabbing occurred. A cordon remains across parts of East Park as officers gather evidence.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.