Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub

A 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing outside the Grace Club in Brighton city centre early Sunday morning.

Sussex Police were called to a disturbance on North Street at around 5:10am on December 14. The victim suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing but they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police Hunt Witnesses After Early Morning Assault

Officers have launched an investigation and are urging anyone who saw the incident or has CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage to come forward immediately.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, is asked to come forward and report it to the police.” “Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 184 of 14/12.”

Ongoing Enquiries

The investigation continues as officers piece together what led to the stabbing outside the busy nightclub in Brighton’s city centre. Stay tuned for updates.