Watch Live

KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub

  • Updated: 04:35
  • , 15 December 2025
Man Stabbed Outside Brighton Nightclub

A 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing outside the Grace Club in Brighton city centre early Sunday morning.

Sussex Police were called to a disturbance on North Street at around 5:10am on December 14. The victim suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing but they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police Hunt Witnesses After Early Morning Assault

Officers have launched an investigation and are urging anyone who saw the incident or has CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage to come forward immediately.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, is asked to come forward and report it to the police.”

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 184 of 14/12.”

Ongoing Enquiries

The investigation continues as officers piece together what led to the stabbing outside the busy nightclub in Brighton’s city centre. Stay tuned for updates.

Recommended for you

Tragic Totton House Fire: Woman Dies, Man in 60s Fighting for Life
FATAL ENDING Tragic Totton House Fire: Woman Dies, Man in 60s Fighting for Life
Fatal Crash in Plympton: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
POLICE PROBE Fatal Crash in Plympton: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
Police are scrambling after reports of a shooting near Bondi Beach, Sydney. The incident is still developing, with authorities urging the public to steer clear of the area immediately. Stay Clear, Take Shelter Officers have warned locals and visitors to avoid Bondi Beach for their own safety. Witnesses claim shots were fired, prompting a swift and heavy police response. What We Know So Far Shooting reported at Bondi Beach, Sydney Police actively responding to the incident Public urged to avoid the scene and seek shelter Details still emerging—stay tuned for updates
BEACH HORROR Panic as Shots Ring Out Near Bondi Pavilion
Multiple Casualties After Gunmen Open Fire at Bondi Beach During Hanukkah
TERROR ATTACK Multiple Casualties After Gunmen Open Fire at Bondi Beach During Hanukkah

Must READ

IT'S NOT ME Pakistani Man Falsely Accused as Bondi Beach Gunman—Now His Life Is at Risk
Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road
HORROR SMASH Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road
Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
MILLIONAIRES ROW Tragic Crash on Boxhill Road Tadworth Leaves Fatality
Three Arrested After Young Man Stabbed to Death in Ewell
15-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing Near Surrey Pub
Bondi Beach Horror: Father and Son Gunmen Killed, Death Toll Hits 16
BONDI BEACH TERROR Bondi Beach Horror: Father and Son Gunmen Killed, Death Toll Hits 16
NO RESPECT Islamist Chants Rock Birmingham Hours After Australia Terror Attack
Shock as Second Shooter Revealed in Australian Attack
PICTURED Shock as Second Shooter Revealed in Australian Attack
UNDER ATTACK Masked Islamists Storm Hanukkah Concert in Amsterdam
Body Found in Search for Missing Man Matthew
SAD FIND Body Found in Search for Missing Man Matthew
Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078
DORSET HORROR CRASH Two Men Die in Horrific Dorset Crash on B3078

More For You

BONNDI BEACH Chaos at Bondi Beach: Police Respond to Shooting
DOUBLE TROUBLE Katie Price and Kerry Katona Plot Double Wedding and Babies in 2026
Dartford Crystal Meth Bust: Two Men Hit with Drug Charges
METH BUST Dartford Crystal Meth Bust: Two Men Hit with Drug Charges
Eastbourne Man Caught Running Dark Web Child Abuse Rings
DARK WEB Eastbourne Man Caught Running Dark Web Child Abuse Rings

More From UK News in Pictures

Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
JAILED FOR LIFE Son Jailed for Life After Stabbing Mum to Death
Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby
BABY MURDER Two Charged Over Death of 13-Month-Old Girl in Rugby
Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood
BRING HER HOME Missing Teen Sparks Urgent Search in Paddock Wood
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Bright Young Woman in Totton
Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station
WATCH SNATCH Three Sentenced Over £11k Rolex Robbery Attempt at Didcot Station
Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth
MANHUNT Police Hunt Suspect After Early Morning Attempted Burglary in Handsworth
Bondi Shooting Tragedy: 16 Dead, Father and Son Behind Horrific Attack
BEACH HORROR ATTACK Bondi Shooting Tragedy: 16 Dead, Father and Son Behind Horrific Attack
Dramatic Single-Car Crash Near Banbury Shocks Early Morning
DRUNK DRIVER Dramatic Single-Car Crash Near Banbury Shocks Early Morning
HSBC Brighton Branch Shut After Early Morning Vandalism Attack
TARGETED ATTACK HSBC Brighton Branch Shut After Early Morning Vandalism Attack
Ashford Man Busted After U-Turn Madness on M6 Near Stubbins
WILD CHASE Ashford Man Busted After U-Turn Madness on M6 Near Stubbins
Help is sought to locate a missing woman from Ashford
SEARCH UNDERWAY Help is sought to locate a missing woman from Ashford
Fatal Crash in Redditch: Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward
POLICE PROBE Fatal Crash in Redditch: Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward
Woman in 20s Sexually Assaulted in Alleyway Next to Seaside High Street — Man, 48, Arrested
SEX ATTACK Woman in 20s Sexually Assaulted in Alleyway Next to Seaside High Street — Man, 48, Arrested
Huge Cannabis Farm Found Hidden Under M1 Motorway
SECRET GROW Huge Cannabis Farm Found Hidden Under M1 Motorway
Girlguiding Ban on Trans Girls Sparks UK-Wide Protests
DRAGGED INTO IT Girlguiding Ban on Trans Girls Sparks UK-Wide Protests
Three Killed in Horror A46 Crash as Woman Arrested
WOMAN ARRESTED Three Killed in Horror A46 Crash as Woman Arrested

More From UKNIP

Flames engulf 12 vehicles as fire service declares 'major incident' in Cambridge
MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Flames engulf 12 vehicles as fire service declares ‘major incident’ in Cambridge
Six Years On: The Heartbreaking Case of Natalie Jenkins' Disappearance
MURDER SUSPECTED Six Years On: The Heartbreaking Case of Natalie Jenkins’ Disappearance
Father Jailed for Killing His Four-Week-Old Daughter
NOW IN HAMPSHIRE Father Jailed for Killing His Four-Week-Old Daughter
Probe Launched After Woman Dies in Shocking Totton Blaze
BLAZE HORROR PROBE Probe Launched After Woman Dies in Shocking Totton Blaze