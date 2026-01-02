A man was fatally stabbed near Evelyn Street on Grove Street at 12:35pm on December 31. Emergency crews rushed to the scene but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No Arrests Yet as Police Launch Full Murder Probe

Officers have sealed off the area, setting up a crime scene that remains in place. No suspects have been caught, and police inquiries are continuing in full swing.

Detective Chief Inspector Pleads for Community Help

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” said Detective Chief Inspector Sam Townsend. “We understand this will cause concern locally. We’ve boosted patrols and this case is our top priority. Our investigation is progressing swiftly to uncover the full facts.”

Police Appeal: Got Info? Speak Up Now

If you witnessed anything or have information, call 101 quoting CAD2852/31Dec. For anonymous tips, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555. Your help could crack the case.