Man Stabbed to Death Outside Ewell Pub – Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 20s was fatally stabbed near The Wheatsheaf pub in Ewell. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 3.30pm on Tuesday, 9 December, following reports of a stabbing in an alleyway next to the pub on Kingston Road.

Tragic Scene Outside The Wheatsheaf

Despite desperate efforts from police, paramedics, and members of the public, the young man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are receiving support.

Road closures and cordons were implemented on Kingston Road and Chessington Road last night but have now been lifted as the investigation continues.

Major Crime Team Head Leads Hunt for Answers

The Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team is leading the probe. Senior Investigating Officer DCI Kimball Edey said:

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man who has lost his life. I want to thank local residents for their patience and cooperation as our officers work tirelessly to find those responsible. You will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days. We are appealing for anyone with information – no matter how small – to come forward. Were you near Kingston Road between 3.20pm and 3.30pm yesterday? Do you have CCTV, dashcam or phone footage that could help?”

How to Help Police Solve This Crime

If you have any information, please contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/45250148304 via:

If you prefer not to speak to the police, you can remain anonymous by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.