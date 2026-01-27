Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Girl Through the Heart While She Plays, Jury Hears

A chilling murder trial has revealed how Deividas Skebas, 26, stabbed nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte through the heart as she played with a hula hoop in the street in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Tragic Killing Outside Shop

On 28 July 2022, Lilia was near her mother’s workplace when Skebas launched the deadly attack. The court heard the horrific act took place outside a busy shop in central Boston.

Skebas, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, denies murder but admits manslaughter due to diminished responsibility. The jury must decide his state of mind during the stabbing.

Prosecutor: ‘Wicked Act’ That Killed Child

Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC told the jury: “This deliberate murder was clearly a wicked act. He knew his conduct was wrong. He knew he was killing a child.”

According to the court, Skebas waited until the street was quiet before pulling a knife from his pocket. He then stabbed Lilia through the heart, knocking her against the shop shutters before fleeing the scene.

An off-duty police officer nearby tried to chase Skebas and then desperately attempted to save Lilia’s life. Sadly, she was pronounced dead within the hour.

Weapon Bought Days Before Killing

Skebas had purchased a Sabatier paring knife from a local Wilko shop just two days earlier. After the attack, he was arrested but transferred to the hospital due to a decline in his mental health.

During the court hearing, Skebas claimed he experienced “a form of control” involving NASA and a microchip, a statement linked to his mental illness. Experts agree he suffers from schizophrenia.

Trial Continues Amid Mental Health Debate

Although Skebas remains mentally unwell, medical experts say he is fit to stand trial. The jury now faces the grim task of determining whether he understood his actions when he killed Lilia.

This tragic case has gripped Lincolnshire and raised questions about mental health and violent crime. The trial is ongoing.