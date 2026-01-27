Watch Live

Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Girl Through the Heart While She Plays, Jury Hears

  • Updated: 20:14
  • , 27 January 2026

A chilling murder trial has revealed how Deividas Skebas, 26, stabbed nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte through the heart as she played with a hula hoop in the street in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Tragic Killing Outside Shop

On 28 July 2022, Lilia was near her mother’s workplace when Skebas launched the deadly attack. The court heard the horrific act took place outside a busy shop in central Boston.

Skebas, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, denies murder but admits manslaughter due to diminished responsibility. The jury must decide his state of mind during the stabbing.

Prosecutor: ‘Wicked Act’ That Killed Child

Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC told the jury: “This deliberate murder was clearly a wicked act. He knew his conduct was wrong. He knew he was killing a child.”

According to the court, Skebas waited until the street was quiet before pulling a knife from his pocket. He then stabbed Lilia through the heart, knocking her against the shop shutters before fleeing the scene.

An off-duty police officer nearby tried to chase Skebas and then desperately attempted to save Lilia’s life. Sadly, she was pronounced dead within the hour.

Weapon Bought Days Before Killing

Skebas had purchased a Sabatier paring knife from a local Wilko shop just two days earlier. After the attack, he was arrested but transferred to the hospital due to a decline in his mental health.

During the court hearing, Skebas claimed he experienced “a form of control” involving NASA and a microchip, a statement linked to his mental illness. Experts agree he suffers from schizophrenia.

Trial Continues Amid Mental Health Debate

Although Skebas remains mentally unwell, medical experts say he is fit to stand trial. The jury now faces the grim task of determining whether he understood his actions when he killed Lilia.

This tragic case has gripped Lincolnshire and raised questions about mental health and violent crime. The trial is ongoing.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 23.00.36
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Merseyside Police hunt man after teen girl ‘inappropriately touched’ in Liverpool city centre
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 19.35.58
SERIAL LIFTER Water Filter Thief Busted After Hauling in Nearly 200 Stolen Items
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 19.19.35
BRING HIM HOME Police Launch Search for Missing Torquay Man
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 19.15.08
MOVING UP Hero Firefighter Carlos Amaro’s Daring Rescue and Stellar Career

Must READ

POLICE CRACKDOWN Suspected Drug Driver Busted in Ramsgate Road Blitz
Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Girl Through the Heart While She Plays, Jury Hears
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held Over Murder After Woman Found Dead in Ilford Home
FLAT HORROR BLAZE CLAIMS ONE Tragic Fire Claims Pensioner’s Life in Shrewsbury Flat Blaze
CHILD RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Seventies Firefighters Tackle Massive House Blaze in Morden
DEADLY VIRUS Asia Airports Bring Back Covid-Style Checks Amid Nipah Virus Scare
SHPO Stalker Jailed for Terrorising Sexual Assault Victim with Fake Social Media Account
HOOURS OF ABUSE Man jailed for 7 years after terrifying all-night rape ordeal in woman’s own home
SCHOOL GIRL HORRR ATTACK Child Rapist Jailed for 27 Years After Horror Abuse of Two Schoolgirls
TEEN SEX ATTACK Rail Station Security Guard Jailed for Sex Assault on Teen

More For You

HIJACKED Government Anti-Extremism Cartoon Hijacked by Far-Right for Racist Propaganda
CHILLING MURDER Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Bright Young Star in Nottingham
POLICE STAND OFF Dangerous Offender Jailed After Threatening to Blow Up Bognor Property
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt for Harassment Suspect in Staffordshire

More From UK News in Pictures

DOUBLE RAPE Asylum Seeker Found Guilty of Two Rapes in Nottinghamshire Park
PERVERT CAUGHT OUT BY CCTV Sex Beast Craig Anderson Caught After Shocking Attacks Across London Tube
The Evolution of a Warrior: A Complete Guide to Account Progression and Value in Call of Duty
VILE CASE Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Ergi?
PRANKSTER Cambridgeshire Police Bombarded with 37 Hoax 999 Calls in One Week
LIVE SAVING ACTIONS Wakefield Police Heroes Shine at Awards Ceremony
FIRST PICTURES Top Lawyer Among Six Killed in Private Jet Crash During Girls’ Trip to Paris
CRIME BUSTING STAR Hero Police Dog Luna Retires After Seven Years of Service
NIGHTIME HERO Police Dog Sniffs Out Burglars After High-Speed Chase in Sheffield
CONVICTED ROBBER Manhunt Underway for Convicted Robber David Sadiku
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Urgent Appeal After Sexual Assault in Launceston
UK TO BE SLAMMED Storm Chandra Set to Slam UK with 8 Inches of Snow and 75mph Winds
MAJOR FLOODING South West Flood Chaos: Major Road Closures Hit Devon, Somerset & Dorset County Devon Effect Expect Delays
When holding crypto became a form of participation
The hidden logic behind predicting outcomes

More From UKNIP

HORROR CRASH 10-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured in Stanmore Road Horror
BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Northampton Teen Lucie-May
BRUTAL MURDER Man Guilty of Murdering Dewsbury Woman Courtney Angus
ROOF TOP BLAZE Massive Fire Erupts on Kensington High Street Rooftop
error: Content is protected !!