Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in M4 Motorway Collision

Early morning on Sunday, a man was discovered on the M4 motorway near junction 45 in Swansea, prompting emergency services to respond to the scene at 6.30am

The individual sustained life-threatening injuries, leading to the closure of a section of the M4 in both directions for approximately two hours for investigations.

Described as a “serious collision” by South Wales Police, the injured man was swiftly transported to the University Hospital of Wales.

Two ambulances from the Welsh Ambulance Service were dispatched to provide immediate assistance.

The incident is under thorough examination by authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the occurrence.