Man Taken to Hospital After Being Rescued from River Thames Near Erith

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being rescued from the River Thames near Erith on Saturday, August 17.

The Metropolitan Police reported that the man was pulled from the water at approximately 10pm. Following the rescue, he was transported to a hospital in Kent under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act, which allows police to detain individuals who are in need of immediate care or control due to mental health concerns.

Authorities have not released further details about the man’s condition.

If you or someone you know needs support, Samaritans are available 24/7 for free by calling 116 123. They can also be contacted via email at jo@samaritans.org, or by visiting a local branch.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said, “A man in his 30s was taken to a Kent hospital under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act after being recovered from the water at Erith Pier at around 22:00hrs on Saturday, 17 August.