Man to Appear in Court Over Attack on Mussie Imnetu During Notting Hill Carnival

Omar Wilson, 31, of Napier Road, Leytonstone, is set to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, 30 August) in connection with the attack on Mussie Imnetu near the Notting Hill Carnival on Monday night. Wilson was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Thursday, Wilson was formally charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. He has been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance.

The incident occurred at approximately 11.23pm on Monday, when officers deployed as part of the Notting Hill Carnival policing operation discovered a man unconscious with a severe head injury on Queensway, W2. The man, later identified as 41-year-old Mussie Imnetu, was visiting the UK from Dubai. Officers administered emergency first aid before paramedics arrived and transported Mussie to a west London hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Esteemed Chef Mussie Imnetu Critically Injured In Notting Hill Carnival Attack: Police Appeal For Information

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are continuing their investigation and have issued an appeal for anyone with information about the incident or Mussie’s movements earlier in the day to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the police by calling 101, messaging @MetCC on X (formerly Twitter), or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111, referencing case number 8020/26AUG. Information can also be submitted online via a dedicated appeal page.

Authorities have reminded the media and the public that this is an active legal case. Any publication or social media post that could prejudice future court proceedings is strictly prohibited.

This case remains under close scrutiny as investigators work to piece together the events leading up to the attack on Mussie Imnetu.