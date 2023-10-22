Man Wanted in Murder Case Apprehended in Bolton Town Centre

In a successful operation by the Greater Manchester Police (GMP), a man wanted in connection with a murder was located and apprehended in Bolton town centre last night. The 18-year-old suspect was identified by neighbourhood police officers, who were on patrol as part of Operation Overspill, a community safety initiative aimed at reducing crime in the area.

The suspect’s suspicious behavior prompted the officers to conduct a stop search, which revealed his connection to the murder of Susanne Galvin in September of this year. He has now been taken into police custody for further questioning by the GMP Major Incident Team (MIT), who are leading the ongoing murder investigation.

Chief Inspector Mark Mangnall, from GMP Bolton district, expressed his condolences to Susanne’s family, stating, “Our thoughts remain with the family of Susanne, who tragically lost her life earlier this year.” He highlighted the importance of Operation Overspill in ensuring community safety, stating, “By proactively patrolling the area in uniform and plain clothes, we’re able to identify inappropriate or predatory behavior and offer reassurance to those enjoying a night out. Just by being in the area last night, the team came across the suspect, and were subsequently able to arrest him, removing a potentially very dangerous man from our streets.”

Chief Inspector Mangnall also emphasised the collaborative efforts with partner organisations, stating, “Working with our partners, our local policing teams will continue to make Bolton a safe place for people to visit and enjoy.” He further mentioned that Operation Overspill has been shortlisted for the prestigious Tilley Awards, a national problem-solving award, showcasing the effectiveness and impact of this community safety initiative.