HORRIFIC ATTACK Manchester Man Locked Up for Rape and Threats

  • Updated: 01:43
  • , 17 January 2026
Usama Al-Sari, 25, from Moorton Avenue, Manchester, has been jailed for 14 years. He will serve an extra eight years on licence after pleading guilty to a string of serious offences. These include rape, sexual assault, threatening to kill, possession of an imitation firearm intended to cause fear, and possession of a class B drug. Al-Sari is also slapped with an indefinite restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Horrific Attack at Heaton Mersey Park

The shocking crime happened on 9 September 2025 at Heaton Mersey Park, Stockport. Greater Manchester Police were called after a woman reported she had been raped. Officers acted fast, arresting Al-Sari within the hour.

“The victim told officers Al-Sari forced her to come with him, threatening her with what looked like a firearm,” a police source revealed.

Once at the park, Al-Sari raped the victim. Miraculously, she later escaped and found safety with the help of the public. Thanks to onlookers who supported the victim and tipped off police, officers tracked down and arrested Al-Sari. The “weapon” turned out to be a non-viable imitation firearm, thankfully.

Swift Justice Thanks to Community Support

The quick police response and public cooperation played a crucial role in bringing Al-Sari to justice and protecting the victim. Manchester Crown Court handed down the sentence today, ensuring the offender faces serious consequences for his heinous crimes.

