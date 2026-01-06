Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years

Greater Manchester Police have locked up Hasnain Ahmed, 25, for the horrific sexual abuse of a vulnerable teenage girl over two years.

Brutal Crimes Spanning 2016 to 2018

Ahmed, of Blakey Street, South Manchester, was slammed with a 2½ year sentence at Manchester crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court on Monday 5 January 2026. He was found guilty in November 2025 of:

Four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 by touching

Sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration

Two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Alongside the prison term, Ahmed has been slapped with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order against the victim, both lasting ten years.

Victim’s Heartbreaking Testimony

The court heard Ahmed began abusing the girl when he was just 17. The victim bravely spoke out in April 2021 and gave police a detailed video interview, exposing years of escalating torment.

“This abuse changed the course of my entire life. What should have been years of innocence, safety and growth were instead filled with fear, shame and confusion.” “I want you to understand that your actions did not end when the abuse stopped—they continue to affect me every single day, shaping my future in ways I never chose. You took my childhood, my trust, and half of my youth, and I will carry the consequences of your crime for the rest of my life.”

Police Praise Victim’s Courage

Detective Constable Sarah Dixon, from GMP’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: