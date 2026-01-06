Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years

Greater Manchester Police have locked up Hasnain Ahmed, 25, for the horrific sexual abuse of a vulnerable teenage girl over two years.
Brutal Crimes Spanning 2016 to 2018
Ahmed, of Blakey Street, South Manchester, was slammed with a 2½ year sentence at Manchester crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court on Monday 5 January 2026. He was found guilty in November 2025 of:
- Four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 by touching
- Sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration
- Two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity
Alongside the prison term, Ahmed has been slapped with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order against the victim, both lasting ten years.
Victim’s Heartbreaking Testimony
The court heard Ahmed began abusing the girl when he was just 17. The victim bravely spoke out in April 2021 and gave police a detailed video interview, exposing years of escalating torment.
“This abuse changed the course of my entire life. What should have been years of innocence, safety and growth were instead filled with fear, shame and confusion.” “I want you to understand that your actions did not end when the abuse stopped—they continue to affect me every single day, shaping my future in ways I never chose. You took my childhood, my trust, and half of my youth, and I will carry the consequences of your crime for the rest of my life.”
Police Praise Victim’s Courage
Detective Constable Sarah Dixon, from GMP’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said:
“I would like to commend the courage and bravery of the victim in coming forward. She was just 11 when the abuse started, and her detailed testimony has ensured Ahmed is held accountable for his actions. We hope today’s sentencing alongside the SHPO offers a measure of justice to the victim and her family. Reports of this nature are treated with the utmost seriousness, and our dedicated investigation team worked tirelessly to ensure those responsible were held to account. Offences of this nature have no time limit. Regardless of when it occurred or the age of the victim at the time, we will listen, provide support, and pursue a thorough investigation. We remain committed to taking decisive action against perpetrators and to treating all victims with dignity, respect, and compassion.”