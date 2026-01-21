A shocking case has emerged from Gloucestershire where Mandy Wixon, a mother-of-10 from Tewkesbury, has been found guilty of imprisoning a vulnerable woman for a quarter of a century. The victim, known only as K, was forced into degrading conditions and brutal treatment in a squalid home.

Horrific Abuse and Captivity Uncovered

At Gloucester Crown Court, Wixon was convicted of false imprisonment, forced labour, and assault causing actual bodily harm. K, who has learning difficulties, was handed over to Wixon at just 16 years old in 1996 through a distant family connection.

Judge Ian Lawrie called the case “Dickensian” after hearing how K was forced to clean an overcrowded, filthy house housing up to 13 people. She survived on mere scraps and endured horrific abuse, including:

Washing-up liquid poured down her throat

Bleach was thrown on her fac,e causing scarring

Repeated head shaving

Beatings with a broom handle, resulting in lost teeth

K’s room resembled a prison cell, and she suffered from poor dental care and calloused feet from floor scrubbing.

Rescue and Recovery: A New Life Awaits

Police finally rescued K on 15 March 2021 after Wixon’s son raised the alarm. Officers found the terrified woman with her head down. She told them, “I don’t want to be here. I don’t feel safe. Mandy hits me all the time. I don’t like it.”

Medical exams revealed severe malnutrition and untreated infections. K had been secretly washing at night and was trapped, unable to leave the house for decades.

Prosecutor Sam Jones described K’s disappearance from public view as a “black hole” with no record of her ever leaving the house.

Justice and a Fresh Start

Wixon was granted conditional bail ahead of her sentencing hearing on 12 March. She denied the charges, saying, “No. I never done it.” When accused of being a “monster,” she retorted, “Say what you think.”

Thankfully, K now lives with a foster family, is attending college, and even enjoys holidays abroad. Detective Constable Emma Jackson praised her progress, saying K is “flourishing” and leading a healthy life.

Senior prosecutor Laura Burgess added, “The progress she has made since being removed from this oppressive environment is a testament to her strength. Our thoughts remain with her as she continues to rebuild her life, and I hope she can find some comfort in seeing justice delivered today.”

Gloucestershire Police detectives Alex Pockett and Emma Jackson led the investigation.