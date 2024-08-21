Manhunt Launched After Delivery Driver Killed Trying to Stop ‘Vanjacking’ in Leeds

A delivery driver was tragically killed in Leeds after bravely attempting to stop a thief from stealing his van filled with Amazon parcels. The courier, in his forties, was on his delivery rounds on Tuesday evening when a man jumped into his grey Ford Transit van on Alliance Street, West Yorkshire.

In a desperate bid to stop the theft, the driver clung to the passenger door as the van sped away. Tragically, he was dragged for half a mile before the vehicle collided with two parked cars on Heights Drive. Despite efforts by members of the public and paramedics, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The suspect fled and later abandoned the van in Highlands Walk, about six miles away.

West Yorkshire Police have now launched a manhunt for the suspect, describing the incident as a “truly shocking” crime. Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, the Senior Investigating Officer, said, “This appears to be a truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver.

He added that the victim’s family is “completely devastated,” and police are conducting extensive inquiries to track down the person responsible. DCI Entwistle urged witnesses to come forward and asked residents and motorists in the area to check their dashcams and CCTV footage for any useful information.

Amazon confirmed that the driver was working for a third-party courier delivering its parcels. A spokesperson for the company expressed their deepest sympathies and said they would fully cooperate with the police investigation.

The incident has left the community in shock, with tributes pouring in for the driver on social media. One person wrote, “RIP to the poor man who’s lost his life doing an honest day’s work,” while another shared, “What is the world coming to when you can’t even be safe doing your job.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them as the investigation continues.