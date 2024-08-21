 Manhunt Launched After Delivery Driver Killed Trying to Stop 'Vanjacking' in Leeds

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Horror as Three Children and Woman Killed in ‘Arson Attack’ in Bradford: Man, 39, Arrested for Murder

Manhunt Launched After Delivery Driver Killed Trying to Stop ‘Vanjacking’ in Leeds

Couple Jailed for Violent Attempted Robbery in Hawkinge

Armed Police Called to Ramsgate Amid Fears of Man with Gun

A computer-generated image has been issued by detectives following a sexual assault in Medway

Home Breaking Manhunt Launched After Delivery Driver Killed Trying to Stop ‘Vanjacking’ in Leeds

Manhunt Launched After Delivery Driver Killed Trying to Stop ‘Vanjacking’ in Leeds

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Delivery Driver Killed In Apparent Van Theft In Leeds

A delivery driver was tragically killed in Leeds after bravely attempting to stop a thief from stealing his van filled with Amazon parcels. The courier, in his forties, was on his delivery rounds on Tuesday evening when a man jumped into his grey Ford Transit van on Alliance Street, West Yorkshire.

In a desperate bid to stop the theft, the driver clung to the passenger door as the van sped away. Tragically, he was dragged for half a mile before the vehicle collided with two parked cars on Heights Drive. Despite efforts by members of the public and paramedics, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The suspect fled and later abandoned the van in Highlands Walk, about six miles away.

West Yorkshire Police have now launched a manhunt for the suspect, describing the incident as a “truly shocking” crime. Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, the Senior Investigating Officer, said, “This appears to be a truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver.

He added that the victim’s family is “completely devastated,” and police are conducting extensive inquiries to track down the person responsible. DCI Entwistle urged witnesses to come forward and asked residents and motorists in the area to check their dashcams and CCTV footage for any useful information.

Amazon confirmed that the driver was working for a third-party courier delivering its parcels. A spokesperson for the company expressed their deepest sympathies and said they would fully cooperate with the police investigation.

The incident has left the community in shock, with tributes pouring in for the driver on social media. One person wrote, “RIP to the poor man who’s lost his life doing an honest day’s work,” while another shared, “What is the world coming to when you can’t even be safe doing your job.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them as the investigation continues.

Post Views: 4

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

15 year old boy found with stab injuries following altercation in Kilburn
Detectives are renewing appeals for information following a violent robbery in Newham and have released images of two people they wish to identify
Two people are due to be appear in court charged with the murder of Susan Ioannou in Edmonton
Police have issuing a re-appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Henley-on-Thames
Police have shut down a property in Nottingham after it was used for drug-related crime and other criminal activity
A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating a report that a child was bitten by a dog
Investigation Finds Police Used ‘Necessary and Proportionate’ Force in Fatal Shooting of Armed Man in Surrey Quays
Breaking

DVLA Warns Older Drivers to Renew Licences at 70 or Face Fines

Specialists Carry Out Controlled Explosion After WWII Mustard Gas Shell Unearthed in Dunkirk
Five-Year-Old Avanti West Coast Superfan Becomes Rookie Trainee Driver
Lorry Crashes into Bridge in Hackney and Catches Fire
French Border Guard Speedboat Attempts to Ram Migrant Vessel Crossing the English Channel
Two police officers taken to hospital after ‘evacuating’ Bromley flats in horror fire
Tensions Flare in Migrant Camp as Gunfire Erupts in Dunkirk
Breaking

Police Intercept Vehicle Loaded with Nautical Equipment for Illegal Channel Crossing in Sangatte

Teenagers Arrested in Dudley with Firearms Seized
A suspect has been charged with the murder of a woman in Dartford
Thames Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Oxford Assault Case
Manhunt Underway in Spain After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed on Football Pitch
All 31 of Ted Baker’s remaining stores are set to close this week
Man jailed for stalking after more than 100 videos of women being followed were recovered from his mobile phone
Man Found Dead at Lewisham Home as Woman Charged with Murder
Child Dies in Trampoline Park Horror as Police Probe ‘Unexplained’ Death
Breaking

Suspected Historic Munition Prompts Large-Scale Evacuation in Newtownards

Breaking

Major Escalation in Migrant Violence in Northern France: Police and Locals Targeted

Woman Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on M20 in Kent
CCTV image released following indecent behaviour in Maidstone park
Murder Investigation Launched After Fatal Stabbing in Luton
Fire at Derelict Building in Sheerness Treated as Suspicious
French Police Injured in Violent Clashes with Migrants on Dunkirk Beach
Forger Who Made False Identity Documents for Crime Gangs Jailed
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Three Men Found Guilty of Raping Vulnerable Girls in Plymouth
Roofer Jailed for Violent Disorder at Far-Right Protest in Whitehall
Shoplifter who punched a security guard in City sentenced and handed CBO
Urgent Recall Issued for iCandy Orange 4 Pushchairs Due to Serious Injury Risk
Fresh Blow for Holidaymakers as Brussels Confirms Brits Will Need £6 ‘Visa Waiver’ When Travelling to Europe Next Summer
A2 between Brenley Corner and Canterbury at Dunkirk has reopened after being closed following a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry
Breaking

Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game

Breaking

A suspect is to appear in court charged with making a false bomb threat in Dover

Breaking

Teen Arrested Following Stabbing of Army Chaplain in Galway Barracks

Breaking

Eight people have been convicted for their involvement in the murder of Levi Kent in Gosport

RECOMMENDED

Couple Jailed for Raping and Sexually Abusing 18-Year-Old Woman
Shooting in Sheffield Leaves Six Injured, Including Five Children Aged Seven to 15
Bus Collides with Car and Crashes into Scaffolding on Jeffery Street Gillingham
Former Indian Restaurant Owner Disqualified as Director for 12 Years Over Covid Support Fraud
Hundreds of Border Force Officers at Heathrow to Strike from 31 August
Man Shot by Police Officer in Surrey Village Dies
Breaking

Over 900 Rioters Arrested in Nationwide Police Swoops: Prosecutors Warn of Harsher Sentences for Street Violence

Breaking

“Air Horse One”: The Plane That Transports Olympic Equestrian Horses

Breaking

British Airways Flight BA2681 Diverts to Bordeaux Due to Disruptive Passenger

Breaking

Armed Police Use Spike Trap to Stop Car on Wandsworth Bridge

Breaking

Woman Caught Using BT Kiosk as Toilet in Stratford Sparks Outrage

Breaking

Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing in Hither Green

Breaking

Man in Stable Condition After Leeds Shooting: West Yorkshire Police Launch Major Investigation

Breaking

Royal Couple and Celebrities Unite to Congratulate Team GB on Olympic Success

Breaking

Missing Boy Found on Dymchurch Beach After Community-Wide Search

Breaking

Teenager Taken to Hospital After Incident in Manor Road, Hither Green

Breaking

Major Search Launched for Missing 5-Year-Old Boy in Kent

Breaking

WATCH: Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Man Climbs Landmark Ahead of Olympics Closing Ceremony

Breaking

Tragedy in the Channel: Two Children Among Those Who Died in Migrant Boat Incident Off Calais

Breaking

Police Investigate Unexplained Death in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets

Breaking

BREAKING: Fire Erupts on Ferris Wheel at Highfield Festival in Leipzig, Germany

Breaking

Firefighters Continue Operations at Somerset House Following Major Fire

Breaking

Three Teenagers Hospitalised After Triple Stabbing in Peterborough

Breaking

Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Teenage Girl from Maidstone

Top Stories