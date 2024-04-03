Manhunt launched for Murderer who has Absconded from the Mental Health Facility

Authorities are urgently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of convicted murderer Philip Theophilou, a 54-year-old man, who has absconded from a mental health facility in east London. The incident occurred on Sunday, March 31, when Theophilou left the facility in Homerton and has not returned since.

Theophilus denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility for the death of Simon Breed, a 51-year-old builder, in 2004.

Police investigations have revealed that Theophilou travelled to the Green Park area around 11:25 on the same day. He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans, a black jacket, and a black jumper. His lack of access to medication is a cause for concern, and there is a potential risk he may pose without it.

Officers and medical professionals urge the public not to approach Philip directly. If you encounter him, call 999 immediately and provide the reference number CAD 3598/31Mar.