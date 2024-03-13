Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate a man who absconded while on escorted leave from a medical facility in South east London.

Joseph Cachia, aged 43, was last spotted in a coffee shop situated in Bexleyheath Town Centre on March 9. Cachia, currently under the care of a secure medical facility due to a conviction for arson, vanished during his escorted outing.

Described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with an average build, Cachia is recognizable by his ginger hair and glasses. At the time of his disappearance, he was dressed in a green jacket, dark green t-shirt, light green tracksuit, and yellow socks with black trainers.

Members of the public are urged not to approach Cachia if spotted, but instead to immediately contact emergency services by dialing 999. Any individuals with information regarding Cachia’s whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to authorities by calling 101 and quoting reference number 01/65788/24.

The manhunt for Cachia underscores the seriousness with which law enforcement agencies are treating his disappearance. Public cooperation and vigilance are essential in ensuring his swift and safe return to custody.