Police are on the hunt for 53-year-old David Sadiku, wanted on recall to prison after breaching his release conditions.

Details on the Fugitive

Sadiku was originally convicted of robbery.

He is described as black, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short black hair and a beard.

Has ties to both Liskeard and Exeter.

Police Appeal for Information

Officers are actively searching for Sadiku and urge the public to share any information on his whereabouts.

Warning: Do not approach him if seen. Instead, call 999 immediately and quote log number 119 of 07/01/26.

How to Report Tips Anonymously

You can also pass info anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.