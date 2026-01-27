Police are on the hunt for 53-year-old David Sadiku, wanted on recall to prison after breaching his release conditions.
Details on the Fugitive
- Sadiku was originally convicted of robbery.
- He is described as black, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short black hair and a beard.
- Has ties to both Liskeard and Exeter.
Police Appeal for Information
Officers are actively searching for Sadiku and urge the public to share any information on his whereabouts.
Warning: Do not approach him if seen. Instead, call 999 immediately and quote log number 119 of 07/01/26.
How to Report Tips Anonymously
You can also pass info anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.