Manhunt Underway for Escaped Suspect Luke Jackson

  Updated: 04:36
  9 December 2025
Sussex Police are in hot pursuit of Luke Jackson, 30, who has fled lawful custody and is accused of assaulting a police officer.

Jackson was last seen on Monday afternoon (8 December) at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. Cops believe he may have connections to both Brighton and Uckfield.

Police warn the public not to confront Jackson. If you spot him, dial 999 straight away quoting serial 215 of 08/12.

Authorities are appealing for any information that could lead to Jackson’s capture and keep the public safe.

