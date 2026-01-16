Watch Live

POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder

  • Updated: 11:13
  • , 16 January 2026
Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder

West Midlands Police are scrambling to find a man wanted over the brutal stabbing murder of 19-year-old Chris Ikouara in Birmingham.

Tragic Killing in Acocks Green

Chris Ikouara was found stabbed to death at a home on Olton Boulevard East on Tuesday, 13 January. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The city is in shock as police launch a frantic manhunt.

“Our thoughts are with Chris’s family, who are receiving support from specialist officers,” police said.

Suspect Named: Zachariah Liburd, 22

Detectives have identified 22-year-old Zachariah Liburd as the prime suspect. Officers have been working round the clock, interviewing witnesses and poring over local CCTV footage.

Det Supt Jim Munro of the Homicide Unit pleaded directly to Liburd:

“I would urge Liburd to do the right thing. Come forward before we find you.”

Munro added:

“Highly trained officers are following several leads. We appreciate the public’s help so far but need anyone with information on Liburd to come forward – no matter how small the detail.”

“Information will be treated confidentially. But if you’re helping Liburd evade arrest, you will also face prosecution.”

How to Help Police Catch the Killer

  • Call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log 2771 of 13 January
  • Use the Live Chat service on the police website
  • Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

The hunt for Liburd is intensifying. The police want justice for Chris and answers for his devastated family. Stay tuned for updates.

