Man’s Body Found in Regent’s Canal: Police Seek Witnesses

Detectives in Tower Hamlets are appealing for witnesses as they investigate the circumstances around the death of a man in Tower Hamlets

Police were called at 7.11am on Wednesday, 11 October to reports of a body in the water in the Regent’s Canal, near Rhodeswell Road in Limehouse E14.

The body of a man was recovered. The man is Ali Liaquat, 55, who lived in the E14 area.

His next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem has taken place which showed no signs of injuries that may have resulted in his death.

While the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, officers are working to establish how Ali came to be in the water and are pursuing a number of enquiries.

Officers from the Central East Command Unit are asking anyone who may have seen Ali in the time before his death – especially in the vicinity of Turners Road and Rhodeswell Road – to make contact.

Please call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 1199/11 Oct, or to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.