11-Year-Old Girl Makes Grim Discovery at Wolverhampton School

An 11-year-old pupil at Smestow Academy in Wolverhampton made a horrifying discovery when she found a man’s body on the school’s playing fields just as her class were about to start PE.

The girl spotted the body near the goalposts at around 10 am amid thick fog. It was reported that no other students had been in the field before the lesson began.

Shaken Pupils Sent Home as Police Launch Investigation

The girl’s father, Terry Willington, said “My daughter phoned her mum screaming. She found a dead body on the field. She’s only 11, and it’s left her really shaken.”

Following the grim discovery around 10.40am, the school was closed, and all pupils were sent home while police cordoned off the area near the football pitch. Officers placed tape around one of the goalposts as they began gathering evidence.

Local Reaction and Ongoing Probe

Witnesses near the scene reported that teachers scrambled to assess the situation. One mother said, “It was clear the man wasn’t alive. It’s a scenic spot, but not somewhere you would expect this.”

Smestow Academy confirmed the incident was unrelated to the school but serious enough to shut the site for the day. They said, “The police have now given us the go-ahead to open as usual tomorrow.”

Officers are working to identify the man and determine the circumstances of his death. Meanwhile, the school is offering counselling to affected pupils and families.