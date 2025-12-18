Margate Sexual Assault Culprit Jailed for 9 Years

A man has been locked up for sexually assaulting a woman he met by chance in Margate. Amer Mohammed, 24, carried out the attack on the Promenade by Margate Seafront in the early hours of Saturday 10 August 2024.

Chilling Crime Caught on Quick-Thinking Victim

Kent Police revealed Mohammed approached the woman as she walked alone, invited her to a party, then suddenly attacked her after walking a short distance together. The victim escaped and flagged down a car driven by an off-duty Kent Police officer. She was rushed to Margate Police Station and reported the horrifying incident immediately.

Swift Police Work Seals the Deal

Detectives launched an investigation, quickly zeroing in on Mohammed, an Eritrean national with no fixed address. He was arrested and charged. After a 10-day trial at Canterbury Crown Court, a jury found him guilty of sexual assault on 9 October 2025.

Justice Served – 9 Years Behind Bars

On 18 December 2025, Mohammed was sentenced to nine years in prison.