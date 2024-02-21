UK News in Pictures

Man Charged with Murder in Reading

Mark Gordon says Constance Marten would ‘never harm a child’

Former Chief of Staff to Madagascan President Convicted of Bribery

Live Updates: Serious Fire Engulfs House in Pease Pottage

Star-studded Lineup for Carl Cox’s Birthday Bash On The Beach

Home Breaking Mark Gordon says Constance Marten would ‘never harm a child’

Mark Gordon says Constance Marten would ‘never harm a child’

Two individuals' portrait-style photographs.

The Old Bailey has heard statements from Mark Gordon asserting that Constance Marten, his partner, would “never do anything to harm a child”. This testimony comes amidst the trial of the couple, who are accused of manslaughter by gross negligence in the death of their baby daughter, Victoria.

Gordon, in a police interview on 2nd March, described Marten as an “excellent mother” who desired to have the child. The couple denies all charges against them.

Initially reluctant to respond to police questions, Gordon eventually provided answers after learning that Marten had disclosed information about the child’s fate. He portrayed Marten as a “very special” woman who would not harm a child under any circumstances.

Throughout the interviews, Gordon emphasized Marten’s post-traumatic state and their desire to have the child. He described the events surrounding their baby’s death as traumatic and reiterated his love and support for Marten.

Gordon also discussed a car fire incident near Manchester and described himself as a sensitive person who had supported his wife and believed she had done nothing wrong in caring for her child.

The trial further revealed that the couple had gone on the run, camping off-grid for several weeks after Marten’s four other children were taken into care. Their baby’s body was found in a disused shed on an allotment in March last year.

In addition to manslaughter, Marten and Gordon face charges including cruelty to their baby, concealment of the baby’s birth, and perverting the course of justice. They deny all charges.

The trial continues at the Old Bailey.

