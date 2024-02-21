UK News in Pictures

Married Father Killed in Crash as Audi Collides with Multiple Vehicles

Married Father Killed in Crash as Audi Collides with Multiple Vehicles

Married Father Killed in Crash as Audi Collides with Multiple Vehicles

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
A tragic collision on Soho Road, Handsworth, has claimed the life of a married father after an Audi ploughed into his stationary vehicle and five others, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The victim, identified as Hizar Hanif, was in his 30s and had been a passenger in a car at the time of the fatal crash, which occurred around 8:20 pm on Sunday. Mr Hanif, described as a devoted family man and an integral member of the community, worked at Checkpoint Tyre Service on Lichfield Road and was set to act as the best man at a friend’s wedding later in the week. The car shop has since closed as his family grapples with the devastating loss.

Police at night-time incident on urban UK street.

Following the collision, a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. He will be questioned by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

In an emotional tribute shared on social media, Mr Hanif’s wife expressed her profound grief, stating, “It is with great sorrow I inform you that my dear husband Hizar Hanif has departed this temporary world. No words can describe the pain I feel.”

The collision has sent shockwaves through the community, with heartfelt tributes pouring in for Mr. Hanif. Piles of bouquets have been laid at the site of the crash, with mourners expressing their condolences and prayers for the grieving family.

Blurry night street scene with cars.

The tragic incident, captured on video, depicts the Audi speeding down Soho Road before colliding with multiple vehicles, causing extensive damage and injuries. Emergency services, including the West Midlands Ambulance Service, swiftly responded to the scene, where they found Mr Hanif with life-threatening injuries. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Additional victims of the crash, including a woman with potentially serious injuries and a man with non-life-threatening injuries, were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

In the wake of this devastating event, Birmingham Perry Barr MP Khalid Mahmood extended his condolences to Mr Hanif’s family and emphasized the importance of community support during such trying times.

West Midlands Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and urge anyone with information to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

