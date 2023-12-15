mass brawl in jd sports shop in brighton involves use of fire extinguisher as weapon

A shocking incident occurred today at around 2pm in a JD Sports shop in Brighton Square, Brighton, where a mass brawl erupted, and a fire extinguisher was used as a weapon. The dramatic scene, caught on video and widely circulated on social media, shows a chaotic fight inside the store involving dozens of individuals.

One individual, particularly noticeable in the footage, was seen standing at the entrance of the store with a fire extinguisher slung over his shoulder. The person then charged into the shop and struck another man with the extinguisher. After exiting the store, the assailant picked up a second fire extinguisher but was quickly confronted by what appeared to be a security guard, who managed to disarm him.

The footage of the brawl, especially the use of a fire extinguisher as a weapon, has sparked widespread concern and condemnation on social media. Comments range from calling out the “feral behaviour” of those involved to commending the bravery and quick action of the security guard at the scene.

Sussex Police have been contacted for a statement regarding the incident, and details are still emerging. The extent of injuries, if any, and the motivation behind the brawl are yet to be confirmed.

This incident has raised serious questions about public safety in retail spaces and the need for effective measures to prevent such occurrences. The use of a fire extinguisher as a weapon is particularly alarming, highlighting the potential for everyday objects to be used in acts of violence.

The authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident, including reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the full scope of the event and identify those responsible.

The incident in Brighton’s JD Sports shop is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of public violence and the importance of security in public spaces. Further updates and official statements from law enforcement are expected as the investigation progresses