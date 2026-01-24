Watch Live

BATTERY BLAZE Massive Battery Blaze Hits East London Data Centre

  Updated: 13:14
  24 January 2026

A huge fire broke out in a 13-storey data centre in Blackwall, east London, sending 60 firefighters rushing to the scene in the early hours.

60 Firefighters Battle Intense Blaze

The London Fire Brigade said the fire started in a basement battery room housing around 200 LED acid batteries. Flames destroyed a small section of the basement before crews brought the blaze under control.

 

Eight fire engines from multiple stations, including Poplar, Millwall, and Stratford, were deployed. Firefighters received the first call at 04:52 am and had the blaze under control by 06:43am.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. Fortunately, no reports of injuries have emerged so far.

London Fire Brigade: “A small part of a basement battery room, storing around 200 LED acid batteries in a 13-storey building, was destroyed by fire. The Brigade’s 999 Control officers received their first call about the fire at 04:52 and deployed crews from several fire stations. The fire was under control by 06:43. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

