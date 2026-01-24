A huge fire broke out in a 13-storey data centre in Blackwall, east London, sending 60 firefighters rushing to the scene in the early hours.

60 Firefighters Battle Intense Blaze

The London Fire Brigade said the fire started in a basement battery room housing around 200 LED acid batteries. Flames destroyed a small section of the basement before crews brought the blaze under control.

Eight fire engines from multiple stations, including Poplar, Millwall, and Stratford, were deployed. Firefighters received the first call at 04:52 am and had the blaze under control by 06:43am.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. Fortunately, no reports of injuries have emerged so far.