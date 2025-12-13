Massive Beach Clean-Up Underway After Storm Dumps Shipping Containers on UK Coast

A huge clean-up operation is raging along the West Sussex coast after a haul of shipping containers and debris washed ashore between Selsey and Bognor Regis. Councils and environmental teams are battling to clear the mess and keep locals safe.

28km of Coastline Scoured for Debris

West Sussex County Council, Arun District Council, and Chichester District Council have joined forces with environmental experts Ambipar in a massive response effort. Since Monday 8 December, teams have surveyed and cleared rubbish along roughly 28 kilometres of coastline.

Drone technology and on-the-ground crews are hunting for debris left by recent severe weather, recovering tonnes of waste and dangerous cargo.

19,000 Litres of Bananas and Skips Full of Rubbish Recovered

The scale is staggering. In just four days, volunteers and staff have collected an estimated 19,000 litres of rogue bananas, plus one and a half 40-yard skips packed with plastic waste and another 40-yard skip containing mixed rubbish. To give you an idea, a single 40-yard skip holds the weekly waste of 25 to 30 families.

Two major waste management hubs have been set up: one in Selsey the size of eight tennis courts and another in Bognor Regis covering two tennis courts. More skips and equipment are being deployed to keep the clean-up running at full throttle over the weekend and next week.

Volunteers Urgently Needed – But Stay Safe!

Councils have hailed the “incredible” community effort so far but are urging beachgoers to stay vigilant. Officials warn the containers—many still stacked with bananas—are unstable and packed with sharp metal that could cause injury. Climbing inside or touching these containers is a strict no-go.

Volunteers can help from 9am to 3pm daily at these locations:

Bognor Regis: Gloucester Road car park

Gloucester Road car park Selsey: East Beach car park

Free gear, including litter pickers, gloves, high-vis vests, and bin bags will be provided. Volunteers must stick to safety rules: work in pairs, wear proper footwear and clothing, avoid machinery and waterline, and stay out of cordoned zones. Children and pets should not be brought along.

Council spokespeople said: “The community’s support has been vital. We thank volunteers for their incredible response and urge everyone to follow safety advice.”

Any hazards should be reported immediately to Ambipar staff in branded uniforms. The clean-up will continue for the coming days as teams race to restore the coast.