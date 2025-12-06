Massive Blaze at Old Ritz Ballroom Sparks Chaos in Brighouse

A huge fire has erupted at the former Ritz Ballroom, right at the busy junction of Bradford Road and Bonegate Road in Brighouse. Flames and thick smoke have forced emergency crews into action and led to road closures on both sides, causing major traffic headaches.

Emergency Services Battle Blazing Inferno

Firefighters are on the scene tackling the fierce blaze as it rages on. Authorities have shut down the affected roads completely, warning motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. Expect delays as crews work tirelessly to douse the flames.

Safety Alert for Local Residents

People living nearby are urged to keep doors and windows shut to avoid inhaling smoke. Officials have issued urgent safety advice due to the large smoke plume drifting over nearby homes. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and it’s unclear if anyone has been injured.

What’s Next?

Police and fire services promise to update the public as the situation develops. In the meantime, drivers are warned to allow extra journey time and stay clear of the danger zone.