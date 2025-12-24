Around 60 firefighters and eight fire engines battle flames near Caledonian Road.

Mechanical Digger and Waste Go Up in Smoke

The fire erupted inside an indoor recycling facility, engulfing a mechanical digger and a huge heap of domestic waste in roaring flames.

Caledonian Road Chaos: Drivers Brace for Delays

Motorists face heavy congestion around the Caledonian Road and College Road junction. Authorities urge everyone to steer clear to help ease gridlock.

Fire Brigade Springs Into Action

London Fire Brigade was called at 09:30. Crews from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Euston, and nearby stations responded immediately. A 32-metre turntable ladder from Soho Fire Station is in use to tackle the blaze.

Cause Still a Mystery

Investigators are on site probing the scene, but the origin of the fire remains unknown.