Massive Blaze Tears Through Vondelkerk Tower in Early Hours

A huge fire erupted just before 1 a.m. at the iconic Vondelkerk. Flames ripped through the top of the church tower, visible from miles around. Firefighters scrambled to contain the inferno but the tower has since collapsed.

Riot Police Deployed Amid New Year’s Eve Chaos

The drama didn’t stop at the fire. Riot police were called out twice to Floradorp’s Dotterbloemstraat, where tensions soared. The atmosphere turned grim as officers tried to control growing unrest.

In De Banne, riot police also responded after midnight when local youths attempted to storm a shopping centre, sparking more chaos.

Fire Brigade Escalates Response to ‘Very Large Fire’

By 1 a.m., emergency services declared the situation Grip 1 — calling in the fire brigade, police, and ambulance to work together at full force. The fire brigade described the blaze as “very large,” struggling to contain the flames that devoured the church tower.

New Year’s Eve Turns Tense Across the City

On Dam Square, police dispersed revellers after a scuffle threatened to spiral out of control.

Music near the Christmas tree was cut off early as crowds thinned.

Earlier, riot police had to step in at Floradorp after a street fire quickly escalated.

Authorities are urging people to stay clear of affected areas as investigations continue. For the latest updates, follow our live coverage.