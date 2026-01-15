Massive Cannabis Farm Shutdown in Walmer Bust

Police have smashed a suspected organised crime gang by raiding a massive cannabis farm in Walmer, near Deal. The crackdown came on the afternoon of Saturday 10 January 2026, when officers swooped on a property in The Strand.
300+ Cannabis Plants Seized
Inside, cops discovered over 300 cannabis plants spread across multiple floors. Several rooms had been transformed into high-tech grow rooms, kitted out with lights, fans, and all the gear needed to churn out Class B drugs.
Police Strike At Organised Crime
Officers swiftly dismantled the entire setup, confiscating all growing equipment. The building is now secured as investigations into the drug production continue.
District Commander Ch Insp Liz Cokayne-Delves said: “Cultivations like this one can help fund serious organised criminality. Officers work relentlessly to identify these sites and take them apart. By making life difficult for criminals, we help keep our community safe.”