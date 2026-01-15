Massive Cannabis Farm Shutdown in Walmer Bust

Police have smashed a suspected organised crime gang by raiding a massive cannabis farm in Walmer, near Deal. The crackdown came on the afternoon of Saturday 10 January 2026, when officers swooped on a property in The Strand.

300+ Cannabis Plants Seized

Inside, cops discovered over 300 cannabis plants spread across multiple floors. Several rooms had been transformed into high-tech grow rooms, kitted out with lights, fans, and all the gear needed to churn out Class B drugs.

Police Strike At Organised Crime

Officers swiftly dismantled the entire setup, confiscating all growing equipment. The building is now secured as investigations into the drug production continue.