Massive Clean-Up Underway After Shipping Containers Wash Ashore in West Sussex

A major multi-agency clean-up is in full swing along the West Sussex coast after several shipping containers fell off the Baltic Klipper and washed ashore on Saturday, 6 December.

Authorities and Volunteers Join Forces

Arun District Council, Chichester District Council, and West Sussex County Council are leading the charge. They’re backed by environmental experts Ambipar, who are securing containers and removing debris using trusted shoreline clean-up methods.

Meanwhile, HM Coastguard is continuing offshore searches. Their fixed-wing aircraft is scanning the area for any more missing containers.

Local residents and volunteers have been praised for their quick action in helping with the clean-up. But councils are urging everyone to be careful. The debris includes hazardous materials and sharp metal scattered along the shoreline.

Safety Tips for Volunteer Cleaners

Stay well back from the waterline; don’t enter the sea.

Work in pairs or small groups, never alone.

Wear warm, waterproof clothing and sturdy shoes.

Use gloves and litter-picking tools.

Avoid climbing rocks or handling dangerous debris.

Keep children and pets away from the affected areas.

Respect cordoned-off zones and follow official safety advice.

Report hazards directly to Ambipar staff wearing branded uniforms.

Environmental Impact and Ongoing Response

All agencies are acutely aware of the environmental threat posed by the spill. Ambipar is analysing data to create a long-term recovery plan focused on minimising marine and environmental damage—starting with hotspot areas.

Large insulation pieces are being manually removed to prevent further pollution. Specialist machinery is due next week to tackle smaller grain-sized debris. Ambipar is also ramping up its response team to speed up the clean-up.

Expect more updates as the operation continues.