Massive Factory Blaze Erupts in Wolverhampton

Firefighters are battling a huge factory fire on Sunbeam Street, Blakenhall, Wolverhampton. The fire, near Upper Villiers Street, has drawn a massive response – with 21 fire engines, two 4×4 brigade vehicles, and three hydraulic aerial platforms on site.

Evacuation And Safety Warnings Issued

Crews continue to work relentlessly to put out the blaze. An evacuation point has been set up on Bromley Street. Police are also on the scene managing traffic and helping keep the area safe.

The fire is producing a large plume of thick smoke, which could reduce visibility and impact air quality. Residents and workers nearby are urged to keep doors and windows closed to protect themselves.

Expect Major Disruption Overnight

Emergency teams expect significant disruption in the area tonight as they tackle the incident. Commuters should plan alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.