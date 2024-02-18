West Midlands Fire Service responded to a significant incident on Cheston Road in Aston, Birmingham, at 9:28 PM on Saturday, February 17.

The incident involved a fierce fire at Taroni’s scrap yard, reportedly affecting an estimated 150 tonnes of assorted scrap metal.

A total of 12 fire crews, comprising nearly 50 firefighters, were dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze. Among the resources deployed were a hydraulic aerial platform, a high-volume pumping unit, and a command support vehicle.

Throughout the night, firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the inferno. By morning, the service provided an update, stating, “Our crews have made excellent progress overnight at this incident. Only a single fire engine remains at the scene this morning, damping down and monitoring for hot spots.

The diligent efforts of the fire crews have been instrumental in managing the situation and preventing further escalation of the fire.

At present, investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, and authorities continue to monitor the area for any potential hazards.

Residents and businesses in the vicinity are advised to remain vigilant and cooperate with emergency services as they work to ensure the safety of the community.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.