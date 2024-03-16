A fierce blaze erupted at Sun Court in Erith, triggering a massive emergency response as ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the inferno.

The fire, which engulfed half of a two-roomed flat on the second floor of a residential block, posed a significant threat to the safety of residents. However, swift action by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus ensured the successful rescue of two individuals trapped in the building. Additionally, fire crews provided assistance to other residents, guiding them to safety amidst the chaos.

The intensity of the blaze led to the treatment of five individuals at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

As firefighters continue to combat the flames and damp down remaining hot spots, the cause of the fire remains shrouded in mystery, prompting authorities to launch a thorough investigation into its origins.

The London Fire Brigade was alerted to the incident at 09:20, and after an arduous battle, the flames were finally brought under control by 11:33. Fire crews from Bexley, Plumstead, East Greenwich, Lee Green, Erith, and neighbouring fire stations converged at the site, demonstrating a coordinated effort to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of residents.

The aftermath of the fire leaves behind a scene of devastation and uncertainty, with authorities and residents alike grappling with the aftermath of this harrowing incident. As investigations unfold, the community remains on edge, hopeful for answers and resolution in the wake of this calamitous event.