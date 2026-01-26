Watch Live

ROOF TOP BLAZE Massive Fire Erupts on Kensington High Street Rooftop

  • Updated: 20:04
  • , 26 January 2026

Early Monday morning chaos on a busy London street as flames engulfed the rooftop of a commercial building on Kensington High Street. Around 80 firefighters sprinted to tackle the blaze.

12 Fire Engines Battle Blaze on Six-Storey Building

The London Fire Brigade confirmed a rooftop bar area on the six-storey building was ablaze. Twelve fire engines and dozens of firefighters from Kensington, Hammersmith, Chelsea, and nearby stations jumped into action.

 

High-Tech Gear Used to Tackle the Fire

Fire crews deployed one of their 32-metre turntable ladders as an observation tower, giving commanders a crucial aerial view to direct the fight against the flames.

Fire Under Control After Nearly Three Hours

The first emergency call came through at 12:57 am, with the fire under control by 3:36 am. Officials have launched an investigation into what sparked the fiery rooftop inferno.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.” – London Fire Brigade

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 23.26.08
CHILD SEX CRIMES Bradford Man Slapped with 13-Year Sentence for Child Sex Crimes
Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 23.23.40
UNDERCOVER STING Blackpool Paedophile Caught and Convicted
Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 20.33.13
SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Car Rams Police in Southampton
Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 22.59.24
CLOSE CALL Brick Thrown From Bridge Smashes Mum and Toddler’s Windscreen on Busy Bristol Road

Must READ

SMUGGLING RACKET Ex-prison officer and inmate jailed for smuggling scandal
FATAL ATTACK Bright Young Star Steph Irons Murdered by Former Colleague
DISTURBING CRUELTY Campaigners warn of ‘disturbing surge’ in catapult attacks on wildlife as police urge public to report offences
HORROR SMASH Man Dies in Horror A650 Crash – Arrests Made
Several Migrants Die While Attempting to Cross English Channel
TROUBLE MAKERS BANNED Two Brits Nabbed in France Over Migrant Rally Attempt
DRUGS HAUL FOUND Audi Driver Tries to Ram Way Out of M6 Police Stop
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
RALLY PROTEST LEADS TO CHARGES Three Charged Over Shocking ‘Intifada’ Chants at London Protest
GARAGE BRAWL 17 Armed Thugs Attack Three Men in Bradford Garage Brawl
Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Attacking Sleeping Woman
Man Charged After Air Weapon Fired at Police Car in Maidstone
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Teen Duo Nabbed Over Toy Gun Scare in Romford

More For You

DODGY ESCAPE Hunt Underway for Two Walkers Who Fled Hotel Without Paying After Gruelling Rescue
CALCULATED ATTACK Homeless Predator Jailed for Raping Drunk Woman in Leeds
ROWDY OUTBURST Drunk Dad Brawls at Merseyside Station
NO ARRESTS Police to Keep Watch After Crowborough Asylum Camp Protests

More From UK News in Pictures

DEVLOPING STORY Body of 64-Year-Old Man Found on Exmouth Beach
SHOCK SURVEY Shock Survey: Over One in Four Kids Not Toilet Trained Starting School
FEELING AT HOME Ex-Home Secretary Drops Tory Colours
FATAL CRASH Man Dies After High-Speed Porsche Crash on M6 Near Great Barr
STREET BRAWL Pub Night Assault Sparks Police Appeal in Street
Dartford Crossing to Undergo Series of Closures for Maintenance This Weekend
HGV FLEES THE SCENE Lorry Driver Flees Scene After Causing Havoc in Dartford Tunnel
TUNNEL CHAOS Weekend Tunnel Blaze Sparks Major Rail Chaos
FLOOD HAVOC Storm Chandra Set to Slam Britain with 80mph Winds, Torrential Rain, and Snow
SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Canterbury Man
DRUGS LINE CUT OFF Drug Dealer Jailed for Over Four Years in High Wycombe Crackdown
COURT SCANDAL Court Worker Jailed for Leaking Secret Crime Files
SHOOT OUT Two Gunmen Locked Up Over Rotherham Firearms Spree
MASKED KIDNAP Cousins Face Jail Over Brutal £3M Kidnap and Torture
TEEN ON THE RUN 16-Year-Old Aleksandar Dlutowski Vanishes, May Be Heading to Plymouth
DEADLY COLLISON Two Birmingham Men Jailed Over Fatal High-Speed Crash
DRUG WARS Sheffield Gang Sentenced for Cold-Blooded Murder Over Drug War

More From UKNIP

GRIM VERDICT Child Rape Convict’s Final Appeal Thrown Out
SWIFT JUSTICE Man Jailed for Rape Near Liverpool Cathedral
GROOMED TEENS Teen Trafficker Jailed Over Drug-Fuelled Exploitation
FIRST PICTURE Body of Missing 24-Year-Old Pulled From Marina as Police Arrest Teen in Murder Probe
error: Content is protected !!