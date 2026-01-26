Early Monday morning chaos on a busy London street as flames engulfed the rooftop of a commercial building on Kensington High Street. Around 80 firefighters sprinted to tackle the blaze.

12 Fire Engines Battle Blaze on Six-Storey Building

The London Fire Brigade confirmed a rooftop bar area on the six-storey building was ablaze. Twelve fire engines and dozens of firefighters from Kensington, Hammersmith, Chelsea, and nearby stations jumped into action.

High-Tech Gear Used to Tackle the Fire

Fire crews deployed one of their 32-metre turntable ladders as an observation tower, giving commanders a crucial aerial view to direct the fight against the flames.

Fire Under Control After Nearly Three Hours

The first emergency call came through at 12:57 am, with the fire under control by 3:36 am. Officials have launched an investigation into what sparked the fiery rooftop inferno.