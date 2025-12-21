Massive Fire Tears Through Methil Harbour as Lorries Go Up in Flames

Seaside Inferno Erupts in Fife

A massive blaze ripped through a yard near Methil Harbour in Fife early this morning, sending thick black smoke billowing across the skies.

Firefighters Race to Scene

Emergency services were scrambled to the Harbour View area just after 9.20am after reports of a huge fire involving multiple heavy goods vehicles. Eyewitnesses saw fierce flames engulf several lorries as crews battled the inferno.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.11am to reports of a fire affecting multiple heavy goods vehicles and trailers near Methil Harbour. Seven fire appliances were mobilised and crews are working hard to extinguish the blaze.”

No Injuries But Residents Warned

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported. Police Scotland confirmed: “The fire is contained and there are no reported injuries. The area between Harbour View and South Street has reopened but residents nearby are urged to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.”

Firefighters remain at the scene as investigations continue into the cause of the fire.

What We Know So Far

Fire broke out around 9.20am in Methil, Fife

Several lorries involved; cause unknown

Huge plumes of dark smoke visible for miles

Seven fire engines dispatched to tackle blaze

No injuries reported; area now reopened

Locals advised to avoid the area and keep windows shut

Stay tuned for updates as firefighters continue their work to fully contain the fire.