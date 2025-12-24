Massive Haul of 93,000 Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Grimsby Shop Raid

Police and trading standards officers have smashed a huge illegal tobacco operation in Grimsby. A staggering 93,120 illegal cigarettes were confiscated during a raid on a Freeman Street shop.

More Than Just Cigarettes Seized

Alongside the cigarettes, officers found 313 pouches of illicit tobacco and 348 illegal vapes. The haul’s legit retail value clocks in at around £80,814, but the street value is just over £25,000. The seized vapes alone could fetch about £3,500 on the black market.

Operation CeCe Drives Crackdown

So far, no arrests have been made, but officers are still hunting those responsible. Councillor Ron Shepherd, Portfolio Holder for Safer and Stronger Communities, said:

“While it is great to see that we are taking these products off the streets, we understand there is more work to do.”

He added:

“Operation CeCe and the partnership with Humberside Police has allowed us to take great steps forward in ensuring these products are less readily available, but that doesn’t mean we stop. We know there are more sellers out there, and our teams will continue inspections and act on information to keep North East Lincolnshire safe.”

Enquiries are ongoing as authorities push to tackle illegal tobacco crime in the region.