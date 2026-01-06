Massive House Fire Engulfs Wickford Road in South Woodham Ferrers

A fierce house blaze is raging on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers, filling the area with thick, choking smoke. Firefighters have battled flames through the night and remain at the scene this morning.

Fire Crews Fight Through the Night

Firefighters from South Woodham Ferrers, Chelmsford, Wickford, Basildon, Billericay, Leigh, and Southend stations have been working non-stop since the fire erupted just after midnight.

Dangerous Conditions Warning

Water runoff from intensive firefighting has turned Wickford Road dangerously icy. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to take extra care or avoid the area altogether.

What’s Next?

Firefighters are currently dampening down hotspots and securing the scene. An official investigation will soon determine the fire’s cause.

Incident Number: 304390 Start Time: 12:31am, 6 January 2026 Status: Ongoing